Left Menu

WayCool raises USD 117 million from LightRock, IFC, others

WayCool Foods will use the fresh capital to accelerate and leverage deep tech and automation to enhance its efficiency multi-fold, the company said in a statement.Karthik Jayaraman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, WayCool Foods said, We have raised a total of USD 117 million as a part of our Series D as a combination of equity 80 per cent and debt 20 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:46 IST
WayCool raises USD 117 million from LightRock, IFC, others
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-commerce firm WayCool Foods has raised USD 117 million (about Rs 864 crore) from investors to strengthen its technology and future growth.

The company said that the fund has been raised in series D round which saw participation from new and existing investors such as LightRock, LightBox, FMO, Lightsmith, World Bank Group's- IFC, Redwood Equity Partners and Gawa Capital. ''WayCool Foods will use the fresh capital to accelerate and leverage deep tech and automation to enhance its efficiency multi-fold,'' the company said in a statement.

Karthik Jayaraman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, WayCool Foods said, “We have raised a total of USD 117 million as a part of our Series D as a combination of equity (80 per cent) and debt (20 per cent). '' The deployment of funds has already begun, he added.

''Our first priority would be to deepen and widen our technology and automation, in our quest to build the most comprehensive food and Agri platform in the world,'' Jayaraman said.

The company will deploy the funds to deepen its footprint in target geographies, adding up to 50 more distribution points over the next 18 months.

WayCool has begun building its next-gen technology centre in Bengaluru, which will build out the tech platform and add layers of AI and analytics, the statement said.

WayCool said it plans to add new food categories into its platform, and strengthen its private label brands, particularly in value added food products.

WayCool has a wide product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 100,000 clients in the general trade, modern trade,e-commerce, and food services space.

It caters to over 500 locations in southern and western India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022