GTPL Hathway's Consolidated 9M FY22 Revenue at INR 18,288 million, up by 5% YoY

- 9M FY22 Broadband Revenue at INR 2,978 million, up by 51% YoY; added 1,30,000 Net Subscribers - 9M FY22 PAT at INR 1,454 million, up by 11% YoY AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Key Highlights • Consolidated Q3 FY22 revenue (incl. EPC) at INR 6,130 million; Consolidated 9M FY22 revenue (incl. EPC) at INR 18,288 million; up 5% y-o-y • Q3 FY22 ISP Revenue at INR 1,054 million; up by 35% y-o-y; 9M FY22 at INR 2,978 million; up by 51% y-o-y • Q3 FY22 EBITDA (incl. EPC) at INR 1,473 million; Q3 FY22 EBITDA (ex-EPC) INR 1,472 million; Q3 FY22 PAT at INR 546 million; up by 21% y-o-y • 9M FY22 EBITDA (incl. EPC) INR 4,301 million; up 3% y-o-y; 9M FY22 EBITDA (ex-EPC) INR 4,277 million; up 6% y-o-y; 9M FY22 PAT at INR 1,454 million; up 11% y-o-y • As on 9M FY22, Paying Subscribers stood at 7.50 million • Added 1,30,000 net broadband subscribers in 9M FY22 Commenting on the performance, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, ''The highlight of 9M FY22 performance was CATV business expansion in new states coupled with robust subscriber additions & subscription revenues for Broadband business. On the Broadband side, the Company is expanding in Gujarat and is penetrating in other states through business partners. GTPL Hathway added 1,30,000 net broadband subscribers in 9M FY22. The Company adheres to follow its strategic roadmap by offering a value proposition to its esteemed consumers and constantly enrich their experience.'' ­­ 9M FY22 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue stood at INR 18,288 million; up 5% y-o-y • Revenue (ex. EPC) at INR 17,945 million; up 16% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at INR 8,057 million • Broadband revenue at INR 2,978 million, up 51% y-o-y • EBITDA at INR 4,301 million; up 3% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at INR 4,277 million; up 6% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 23.8% • Finance cost down 42% y-o-y • Profit after tax at INR 1,454 million; up 11% y-o-y • 9M FY22 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at INR 344 million, INR 24 million and INR 24 million respectively.

Q3 FY22 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue stood at INR 6,130 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at INR 6,110 million; up 9% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at INR 2,702 million • Broadband revenue at INR 1,054 million, up 35% y-o-y • EBITDA at INR 1,473 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at INR 1,472 million; up 3% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 24.1% • Profit after tax at INR 546 million; up 21% y-o-y • Q3 FY22 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at INR 19 million, INR 1 million and INR 1 million respectively.

9M FY22 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at INR 11,702 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at INR 11,358 million, up 10% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at INR 5,601 million • EBITDA at INR 2,449 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at INR 2,425 million; up 1% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 21.3% • Profit after tax stood at INR 991 million; up 8% y-o-y Q3 FY22 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at INR 3,881 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at INR 3,861 million, up 6% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at INR 1,878 million • EBITDA at INR 854 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at INR 852 million; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 22.1% • Profit after tax stood at INR 354 million; up 30% y-o-y Business Performance Highlights CATV • Paying subscribers as on December 31, 2021 stood at 7.50 million • GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrating into new markets through both organic and inorganic route.

Broadband • During 9M FY22, the company added 5,30,000 Home-Pass. Home-Pass as on December 31, 2021 stood at 4.40 million • Added 1,30,000 net broadband subscribers during 9M FY22. Total subscribers as on December 31, 2021 were 7,65,000 of which 2,90,000 are FTTX subscribers • The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q3 FY22 stood at INR 445 • GTPL is in a sweet spot for converting its strong existing CATV subscriber base of 10+ million • households into its Broadband subscribers directly or through operators • Deployed the latest GPON technology for providing high speed and high-volume Broadband services in Gujarat. GTPL plans penetrate to other regions by upgrading to FTTX Solutions About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is the number 1 MSO in India providing Digital Cable TV service and the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. We are the number 1 Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & the number 2 Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. Our digital cable television services reached 1,100 plus towns across India in states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Karnataka. As on December 31, 2021, we have approximately 7.50 million Paying Cable TV Subscribers and 7,65,000 Broadband Subscribers with a Broadband home-pass of about 4.40 million.

