Bikaner-Guwahati Exp train derails in Begal, casualties feared
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:09 IST
Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday and casualties are feared, Railway sources said.
TV footages showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.
Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.
Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.
