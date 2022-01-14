Hong Kong airport suspends transit flights from high-risk countries
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 11:43 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong International Airport said on Friday passenger transit flights from countries considered high-risk because of the coronavirus will be suspended from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15.
Hong Kong considers more than 100 countries as high risk.
