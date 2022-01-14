Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 13 cops injured in bus-truck collision in Janjgir-Champa

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 13 policemen were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, police said.

The bus was ferrying police personnel who had been roped in for the chief minister's security duty for his visit to the district, an official said.

The accident took place near Kanasda bridge under Seorinarayan police station limits around 7.45 am, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava said.

However, the proposed visit of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to Janjgir-Champa has been cancelled due to bad weather, he said.

"A bus ferrying the police personnel from Bilaspur to Janjgir-Champa for the chief minister's security bandobast met with an accident under Seorinarayan police station limits. At least 13 police personnel have sustained minor injuries," the official said.

The bus collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The injured personnel were sent back to Bilaspur after receiving first aid treatment, the official said.

According to the police, truck driver Jai Prakash Singh (45), a native of West Bengal, also sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

On learning about the accident, the chief minister called the Bilaspur Range Inspector General of Police (IG) and enquired about the health of the injured policemen, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

