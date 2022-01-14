Italy lifts COVID entry ban on eight southern African states

Italy lifted on Friday an entry ban on people who had visited any of eight southern African states which it imposed in November as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 began to spread.

"Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a new order lifting the special restrictive measures for South Africa and neighbouring countries," a ministry spokesman said.

Italy banned entry for travellers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini on Nov. 26.

