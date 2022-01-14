Left Menu

Italy lifts COVID entry ban on eight southern African states

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy lifted on Friday an entry ban on people who had visited any of eight southern African states which it imposed in November as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 began to spread.

"Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a new order lifting the special restrictive measures for South Africa and neighbouring countries," a ministry spokesman said.

Italy banned entry for travellers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini on Nov. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

