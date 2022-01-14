Italy lifts COVID entry ban on eight southern African states
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy lifted on Friday an entry ban on people who had visited any of eight southern African states which it imposed in November as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 began to spread.
"Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a new order lifting the special restrictive measures for South Africa and neighbouring countries," a ministry spokesman said.
Italy banned entry for travellers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini on Nov. 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-South African Study Shows J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot Is 84% Effective Against Hospitalization Beginning Two Weeks After Inoculation
African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead
South Africans line up to see anti-apartheid hero Tutu lie in state
J&J booster 84% effective against hospitalization -S.African Omicron-era study
J&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalizations -S.African study