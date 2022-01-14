Two killed in bus-truck crash in Chandrapur

Two persons were killed on the spot and 12 others injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Warora tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Nagpur-Chandrapur road at around 6 pm.

According to a senior police officer from Warora, the private bus with 35 passengers, going from Nagpur to Chandrapur, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction while trying to avoid hitting an electric pole.

The drivers of the bus and the truck died in the crash, he said.

Twelve passengers of the bus were critically injured and rushed to a sub-district hospital in Warora tehsil, the officer said.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Nagpur-Chandrapur road was disrupted for nearly two hours.