Left Menu

Two killed in bus-truck crash in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:45 IST
Two killed in bus-truck crash in Chandrapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed on the spot and 12 others injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Warora tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Nagpur-Chandrapur road at around 6 pm.

According to a senior police officer from Warora, the private bus with 35 passengers, going from Nagpur to Chandrapur, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction while trying to avoid hitting an electric pole.

The drivers of the bus and the truck died in the crash, he said.

Twelve passengers of the bus were critically injured and rushed to a sub-district hospital in Warora tehsil, the officer said.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Nagpur-Chandrapur road was disrupted for nearly two hours.

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022