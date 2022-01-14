Left Menu

PM urges people to follow all Covid protocols, get jabbed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:53 IST
PM urges people to follow all Covid protocols, get jabbed
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.

Hailing the initiative of elite athletes taking people step by step through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and positivity, Prime Minister Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity. ''This is a great effort to do so,'' he said, tagging a Sports Authority of India tweet urging people to join in as India's elite athletes make a step by step demonstration of Surya Namaskar.

''At the same time, I again appeal to you all to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible,'' Modi said.

The Ayush Ministry observed 'Surya Namaskar for vitality' on Friday in which more than one crore people from across the world, including India, performed the 'yoga asanas' to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022