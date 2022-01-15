Amar Chitra Katha becomes Future group subsidiary post conversion of debentures into equity

Future group's stake in Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd (ACKPL) has increased to 68.72 per cent post conversion of debentures into equity.

After the conversion, Future Consumer Ltd holds a majority stake in ACKPL, the publishers of Amar Chitra Katha comics, said a regulatory filing by the Future group firm.

''Post allotment of the equity shares as aforesaid, the company holds 68.72 per cent of the paid equity share capital of ACKPL and accordingly ACKPL has now become a subsidiary of the company,'' said Future Consumer Ltd.

The Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) have been converted by ACKPL in accordance with the terms of issue, which has provision for full conversion into equity shares after expiry of the period of three years, it said.

As many as ''3,20,159 equity shares of ACKPL having face value Re 1 per equity share have been allotted to the Company on 14th January,2022 at a premium of Rs 376 per equity share, consequent to conversion of 4,977 CCDs originally allotted to the company,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)