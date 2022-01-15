Left Menu

Amar Chitra Katha becomes Future group subsidiary post conversion of debentures into equity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 15:43 IST
Amar Chitra Katha becomes Future group subsidiary post conversion of debentures into equity
  • Country:
  • India

Future group's stake in Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd (ACKPL) has increased to 68.72 per cent post conversion of debentures into equity.

After the conversion, Future Consumer Ltd holds a majority stake in ACKPL, the publishers of Amar Chitra Katha comics, said a regulatory filing by the Future group firm.

''Post allotment of the equity shares as aforesaid, the company holds 68.72 per cent of the paid equity share capital of ACKPL and accordingly ACKPL has now become a subsidiary of the company,'' said Future Consumer Ltd.

The Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) have been converted by ACKPL in accordance with the terms of issue, which has provision for full conversion into equity shares after expiry of the period of three years, it said.

As many as ''3,20,159 equity shares of ACKPL having face value Re 1 per equity share have been allotted to the Company on 14th January,2022 at a premium of Rs 376 per equity share, consequent to conversion of 4,977 CCDs originally allotted to the company,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022