Left Menu

Covid-19 takes sheen off Kaanum Pongal

But, with Covid-19 spreading and the enforcement of curbs in force coupled with the lockdown imposed today by Tamil Nadu government, there was no festive spirit.Usually, Saturdays and Sundays would witness inflow of people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu into this former French colony.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:23 IST
Covid-19 takes sheen off Kaanum Pongal

Puducherry, Jan 16 (PTI): `Kannum Pongal,` the last day of the four-day Pongal festivities, which normally attracts a huge turnout of tourists and floating population from other States drew a blank on Sunday with absence of visitors, particularly with neighbouring Tamil Nadu observing weekend lockdown as part of combating coronavirus.

Puducherry has always been a preferred destination and rendezvous for revellers during Pongal festivals. The seashore, botanical garden, Bharathi Park and also the beach at Uppalam near here would witness people to gather and celebrate the day. But, with Covid-19 spreading and the enforcement of curbs in force coupled with the lockdown imposed today by Tamil Nadu government, there was no festive spirit.

Usually, Saturdays and Sundays would witness inflow of people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu into this former French colony. The youth would travel by buses and reach Puducherry and engage two-wheelers from private shops here to zoom around. But, today, even this trend was absent.

The plying of inter-State buses was also suspended because of the ban on movement of vehicles due to the lockdown. Tourism is a vital industry for Puducherry and the territorial government hinges on revenue from tourism. This suffered a setback.

The entertainment centres run by the Tourism Development Corporation and its boat club would be reverberating on weekends moreso during festivals like Kannum Pongal. But they were not, this time.

Kannum Pongal is also deemed as an occasion to bring out the value of charity as those serving the residents would make a beeline to get `Pongal Inam`. There was hardly any flow of people this year.

There were days when folk artistes from neighbouring Tindivanam, Cuddalore and Panruti in Tamil Nadu would play music and kindle the spirit of charity of the people here. There was none this year. To put in a nutshell, Covid took the sheen off the festivities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022