Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 46 points

Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 09:30 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 46 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 46.00 points and Nifty up by 26.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 46.00 points or 0.08 per cent at 61269.03 at 9.17 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18282.30 at 9.17 am, up by 26.50 points or 0.15 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

