White House says it wants a 5G solution that protects air safety, minimizes disruptions
The White House said on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimizing disruption to air travel.
"Our objective is of course to reach a solution around 5G deployment that maintains the highest level of safety while minimizing disruptions to passenger travel," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
