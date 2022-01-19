World's Leading Hair Removal Brand Nair Signs on Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur as Brand Ambassador

India Recently expanding its footprint in India, #1 Hair removal cream, wax, depilatory in the US; the NAIR brand has signed on Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur as its first brand ambassador. Introduced in the 1940s, the brand boasts of a rich legacy with a presence in over 50 countries. The NAIR brand stands for confidence and self-love, qualities that are effortlessly embodied by the self-made Mrunal Thakur.

Named from a hybrid phrase for 'no-hair,' the NAIR brand offers a wide range of depilatory and at-home wax solutions. The NAIR brand's global product portfolio offers products like in-shower creams, body creams, sprays, lotions, cold wax strips, and wax roll-ons. Developed by skincare specialists, beauty experts, and industry veterans, these products are safe to use on the body, to support their need for self-expression.

Conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the launch campaign encourages women to live life the way they want to. 'Live on your terms' is more than just a statement, it's an attitude. It's about having the freedom to do things without any rules or shackles. It's about freedom to be right, wrong, and I-don't-really-care. Because life isn't just about living, it's about living freely. One can watch the campaign, by clicking here, https://youtu.be/PMKoLIAgQRQ Talking about the association, Mrunal Thakur said "I am excited about the NAIR brand bringing accessible, safe, and innovative hair removal solutions like never-before to India. I couldn't be happier to be a part of the NAIR brand, a brand that encourages self-love and self-expression over conforming to external standards. 'Live on your terms is a way of life. It's about embracing your true self. It's about being who you are. I look forward to encouraging the new generation and helping them feel confident in their own skin." "Mrunal has carved out a niche for herself in a competitive industry. She exudes confidence, authenticity, and positivity - all attributes that resonate with the NAIR brand. Her individualistic personality makes her relatable across age groups, especially the younger audience, making her the perfect choice for the NAIR brand," says Aditya Pittie – MD, Pittie Group.

With this partnership, both NAIR and Mrunal Thakur hope to create a long-lasting impact, just like NAIR products that are built for long-lasting hair removal. The NAIR brand plans to expand its blade-free, multi-benefit hair removal solution portfolio in India, introducing wax strips, hair removal sprays, and charcoal wax in addition to their hair removal creams. With products that guarantee premium quality at-home convenience and an ambassador armed with oodles of aplomb, the hope is to arm India with confidence-inducing smooth and radiant skin on their own terms anytime, anywhere. About NAIR - Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is the owner of the NAIR brand. A $4.15 billion company, it was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey. One of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods companies, Church & Dwight is a leader in the Household Consumer Products and Personal Care industries, with such brands as Arm & Hammer ™, Batiste™, Finishing Touch Flawless™, Nair™, Toppik™, Viviscal™, OxiClean™, Trojan™, Waterpik™, Pearl Drops™, Curash™, Orajel™, Sterimar™, Vita Fusion™, Gravol™, Anusol™, Ovol™ and more. Church & Dwight Co. has partnered exclusively with Pittie Group in India.

NAIR is the #1 Hair removal cream, wax, and depilatory brand in the US. The NAIR brand's global product portfolio has a wide range of hair removal creams, in-shower creams, Leg masks, hair removal sprays, wax strips, wax pots in a range of different fragrances and products for specific body parts offering a 360-hair removal solution with added skin benefits.

All products are premium quality and effective.

NAIR hair removal products are now available on the website https://nairindia.com/ and on other leading e-commerce platforms, and modern and general trade.

About Pittie Group From the core business of Realty to diversifying across business segments namely, Consumer products, Media and Entertainment, Logistics, and Supply Chain; Pittie Group aims to tap into potential opportunities and broaden their base through research, innovation, and collaboration.

As part of the Consumer Products division, Pittie Group has entered into an exclusive partnership with Church & Dwight Co., Inc., USA, to market, sell and distribute their leading brands such as BATISTE™, TOPPIK™, FINISHING TOUCH FLAWLESS™, NAIR™, VIVISCAL™, ARM & HAMMER™, OXICLEAN™, expanding the brands' footprint across India through multi-channel platforms.

