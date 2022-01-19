Lexus India commences bookings for NX 350h SUV

Japanese car maker Toyota's luxury car arm Lexus on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings of its all new premium SUV NX 350h in India.

Ushering in a new era of luxury, the company is embracing intuitive technology, performance, design, and electrification through this model, the company said in a statement.

The Lexus NX was first launched in India in 2018. In 2020, the NX portfolio was further expanded with the launch of the new variant, the NX 300h Exquisite.

''The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market,'' Lexus India President Naveen Soni noted.

The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology, he added.

''Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavor to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will further reinforce Lexus's presence in the luxury car market in India,'' Soni said.

The all-new Lexus NX will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants.

