Business briefs 3

HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Accenture former executive Prabhakar Appana as senior vice-president and global head of its AWS Ecosystem business unit.

An industry veteran with about 23 years of experience in various leadership roles across geo sales, consulting, technology practices and programme management, Appana will drive HCL's business growth and provide solutions and services to its global clients in reimaging their businesses for the digital age, a statement said.

''As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises and reinforces its industry-leading portfolio of innovative cloud services, it is vital to strengthen our leadership team too,'' HCL Technologies Chief Technology Officer and Head Ecosystems Kalyan Kumar said.

* * * Intel appoints Santhosh Viswanathan as MD of sales, marketing and communications group for India * Intel Corporation on Wednesday said it has elevated Santhosh Viswanathan as managing director for sales, marketing and communications group (SMG) for Intel India. He will be responsible for Intel's overall business in India, including driving new revenue opportunities, engaging with the local ecosystem, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships, a statement said. Viswanathan is vice-president in Intel's sales, marketing and communications group, it added.

''Having started my Intel career in India about two decades ago, this is really an exciting homecoming for me. I am thrilled to be able to lead our operations here to tap into India's explosive growth at this critical technology inflection point in its digital transformation journey and show how our technology will make a difference to one of the most important markets in the region,'' he said. * * * GoKwik appoints Kunal Tiwari as chief product officer * GoKwik, an e-commerce enablement company, on Wednesday said it has appointed Kunal Tiwari as its chief product officer.

In his new role, Tiwari will spearhead GoKwik's overall product strategy, execution and innovation, according to a statement. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its existing product suite to offer best-in-class support to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, it added.

Tiwari has over 15 years of experience across banking, insurance, and e-commerce industries. In his last role at Amazon, he led multiple product portfolios, which ensured the safety and compliance of Amazon's catalogue across more than 20 marketplaces. Previously, he has led strategic science and product initiatives for BlackRock, AXA-XL, and Bank of America.

