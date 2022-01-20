Left Menu

Mahindra partners with SAP for digital transformation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:29 IST
Representative Image
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has partnered with SAP to spearhead its digital transformation journey.

SAP will enable the Mumbai-based automaker to successfully modernize its technology landscape and enhance overall operations. ''Agility and business innovation is a priority in the changing industry dynamics and customer expectations. We believe that cloud is the change agent in digital transformation of the company by bringing in higher levels of intelligence and automation,'' M&M Group Chief Technology Officer Mohit Kapoor said in a statement.

SAP on cloud adopts business transformation as a service approach that aligns with the company's ambitious digital road map of reimagining customer journeys by transforming the core and using data/AI for driving customer and employee experience, he added.

''Extending our support to our long-time customer, Mahindra & Mahindra is timely, as cloud migration is a growing trend in the rapidly changing business landscape,'' SAP India Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous & Automotive Industry Manish Prasad stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

