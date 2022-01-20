Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC gets IFSCA nod to carry out portfolio management services in GIFT City

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:11 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC gets IFSCA nod to carry out portfolio management services in GIFT City
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Thursday said it has received approval from IFSCA to carry out portfolio management services through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The company's move to set up new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India, the asset management firm said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is the fourth largest asset manager in the country with presence in over 280 locations pan-India and already has a presence in international markets such as Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius.

''This is a significant development in the overall business model of ABSLAMC. Through our GIFT IFSC branch we will be able to provide investment management and advisory services to prospective and existing clients across sovereign wealth funds, family offices, global funds, institutional investors, high net worth individuals, among others,'' A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said. The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the IFSC in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022