HMSI crosses 15 lakh cumulative sales mark in Odisha

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its cumulative sales have crossed 15 lakh unit mark in Odisha.

While it took 15 years for the company to add the first five lakh customers in the state, it just took it six years to achieve the next set of 10 lakh customers.

Catering to the rising demand for personal mobility with 32 per cent market share, the two-wheeler maker is now the fastest growing two wheeler brand in the state, HMSI said in a statement.

''We remain committed towards providing our customers with quality products and after-sales services closer to their place in the state,'' HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria noted.

