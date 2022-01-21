Left Menu

HMSI crosses 15 lakh cumulative sales mark in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:38 IST
HMSI crosses 15 lakh cumulative sales mark in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said its cumulative sales have crossed 15 lakh unit mark in Odisha.

While it took 15 years for the company to add the first five lakh customers in the state, it just took it six years to achieve the next set of 10 lakh customers.

Catering to the rising demand for personal mobility with 32 per cent market share, the two-wheeler maker is now the fastest growing two wheeler brand in the state, HMSI said in a statement.

''We remain committed towards providing our customers with quality products and after-sales services closer to their place in the state,'' HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022