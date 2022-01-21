Left Menu

Gland Pharma Q3 net up 34 pc at Rs 273 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:56 IST
Gland Pharma Q3 net up 34 pc at Rs 273 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Gland Pharma on Friday posted a 34 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 273 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, riding on robust sales across various markets.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 204 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,063 crore in the October-December period of the current fiscal as against Rs 859 crore in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal, Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

''While our key market US grew by 23 per cent during the quarter, our focus on geographical diversification is showing robust results with a y-o-y growth of 88 per cent in the Rest of the World markets during the quarter,'' Gland Pharma MD & CEO Srinivas Sadu noted.

In alignment with strategic priorities, the company has completed four complex injectable filings and a total of 18 ANDA filings during the quarter, he added.

''We are starting this new year with renewed optimism to accomplish many more milestones,'' Sadu stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022