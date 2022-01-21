Left Menu

Bulgaria's finance minister 'pretty confident' of adopting euro in 2024

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:34 IST
Bulgaria's new centrist government is determined to bring Bulgaria into the euro zone in 2024, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"We have reconfirmed the target of Jan. 1, 2024 for Bulgaria to adopt the euro. Technically, we are doing all the work, its going pretty well, so we think there will be no issues there," Vassilev said, adding that he was "pretty confident" about the date of entry.

