Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 251 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with the Sensex down by 251.33 points and Nifty down by 79.20 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 09:32 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 251.33 points or 0.43 per cent at 58758.85 at 9.17 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17538.00 at 9:17 am, down by 79.20 points or 0.45 per cent. (ANI)
