Financial Turmoil: From Clashes to Contracts

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, intending to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square is making waves with a massive 55-billion-euro takeover proposal for Universal Music Group. The deal signifies huge financial shifts in the entertainment sector.

Further, significant changes in leadership are expected in Italy's defense sector while BP's board faces internal conflicts over climate resolutions, spotlighting ongoing shareholder unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)