Hero to Prisoner: The Unraveling Tale of Ben Roberts-Smith

Australia's highly decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, will remain in custody as his legal team abstained from seeking bail following his arrest on serious war crime charges, local media reported. He faces allegations involving the murder of five Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012.

Following his arrest, Roberts-Smith was taken to the Silverwater Correctional Complex in Sydney. Despite a scheduled bail hearing, his lawyer, Jordan Portokalli, confirmed no bail application was pursued, opting for an in-person hearing later in the day. Judge Lucas Swan ordered a court mention for June 4, prolonging Roberts-Smith's detention barring an earlier hearing.

Known for his prestigious military career, Roberts-Smith, a veteran of the Special Air Service Regiment, received the Victoria Cross among other honors. However, findings from a joint Australia Federal Police and Office of the Special Investigator probe into misconduct have contested his heroism. Despite maintaining his innocence, a prior defamation trial underscored substantial evidence suggesting involvement in civilian murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)