Piyush Goyal interacts with Girl Innovators on National Girl Child Day

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal held an Interaction with eight Girl Innovators today to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Goyal said there is huge potential in each of the sectors that the eight Girl Childs have shown today:

Low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins

Smart gloves which converts sign language to text & speech

Use of AI & GPS

"I am very inspired to see these Girl Innovators, making the nation as well as their parents proud at such a young age (10-18 yrs). You are the true leaders of India," said Shri Goyal, during the programme held over Video Conference.

Stating that "When girls are empowered, then countries become stronger & more prosperous," Shri Goyal said we have to strengthen our Nari Shakti, as Prime Minister said, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'

Shri Goyal said women today are challenging status quo and have stepped up as nation builders & change-makers. India has been a powerhouse of strong women across fields: Be it sports (Meerabai Chanu, Mary Kom), Business (Falguni Nayyar of Nykaa, Indira Nooyi), Science & Technology (Kalpana Chawla), etc.

Shri Goyal gave a four-point call for action:

1. Make Vocal for Local a Jan Andolan:

2. Become ambassadors of Quality Revolution: Increase consumer awareness & create sustainable goods with utmost focus on quality.

3. Collaborate with each other and with other fellow women entrepreneurs: Harness the immense potential of women in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

4. Connect with India's heritage: Explore our country's rich culture & traditions to innovate in areas of handlooms, handicrafts, art & craft etc.

Shri Goyal said the projects of these eight Girl Innovators will be presented before the Startup Advisory Council after three months. During the programme, the Women & Child Development Minister Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani complimented Shri Goyal for his initiative and leadership in promoting Innovation among Girl students "in tribute to the Prime Minister's clarion call of ensuring that New India will see Women-led development."

Shri Goyal said our women have time & again proven their capabilities. I would urge all girl children to:

Dream big

Never fear failure, failure is stepping stone to success

Lead with conviction & confidence

Quoting Steve Jobs, - "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," who really change the world," Shri Goyal said, for a civilization to truly flourish we need to "Empower, Educate & Encourage" our girl child.

