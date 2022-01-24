Left Menu

Deepak Nitrite Q3 consolidated net up 12 pc at Rs 242.46 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:36 IST
Deepak Nitrite Q3 consolidated net up 12 pc at Rs 242.46 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Chemicals firm Deepak Nitrite (DNL) on Monday reported nearly 12 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 242.46 crore for the quarter against Rs 216.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 39.49 per cent to Rs 1,722.27 crore compared to Rs 1,234.69 crore in the same period of FY21.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 2,364.10, down 5.26 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022