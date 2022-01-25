Left Menu

Bhopal: Two cops suspended after videos of group of youngsters vandalizing cars surface

Two police officials were suspended on Tuesday for not acting promptly after videos of a group of four youngsters breaking windshields and window glasses of luxury cars on Bhopal streets went viral.The videos showed the boys, aged between 14 to 17 years, specifically targeting high-end cars among four-wheelers parked on the roads.

Updated: 25-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The videos showed the boys, aged between 14 to 17 years, specifically targeting high-end cars among four-wheelers parked on the roads. One of them seemed to have shot the videos. They vandalized at least eight luxury cars besides a bus on Sunday morning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Riyaz Iqbal.

The incidents took place under the jurisdiction of Koh-e-Fiza and Shyamla Hills police stations.

After the videos surfaced, Shyamla Hills station in-charge L D Mishra and Kot-e-Fiza day-duty official Vinod Pandey were suspended and shunted out for not taking action and reporting the incidents to senior officials, the DCP said.

A case was also registered in connection with the incidents.

The videos showed the boys roaming on two motorbikes. One of them is heard asking a friend to start a mobile phone camera before smashing the window-shield of a car, and all are heard giggling after the act.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

