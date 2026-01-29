Jharkhand's Vision for Development: A Robust 2026-27 Budget
Jharkhand is gearing up for a comprehensive 2026-27 budget focused on holistic development across sectors like agriculture, sports, tourism, and infrastructure. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore emphasize the integration of public suggestions to meet the state's ambitious growth targets despite financial challenges.
In a forward-looking move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that the state budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 will be robust and inclusive, addressing the needs of every societal section. While hosting a pre-budget consultation, Soren ensured that valuable suggestions from various stakeholders would shape the budget.
The state government aims to surpass the previous budget's Rs 1 lakh crore mark, driving investments in agriculture, sports, tourism, education, and vital infrastructure. However, Soren acknowledged challenges, such as insufficient water reaching farms and resource shortages impacting multi-farming efforts.
Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore highlighted the importance of rural economy development and called for increased allocations in social, health, and education sectors. He cited declining central support as a challenge, stressing the need for pre-budget consultations to incorporate public input effectively. With a vision of a developed Jharkhand, the budget addresses urbanization and migration issues, aiming for a balanced fiscal approach.
