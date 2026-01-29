Jharkhand's Vision for Development: A Robust 2026-27 Budget

In a forward-looking move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that the state budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 will be robust and inclusive, addressing the needs of every societal section. While hosting a pre-budget consultation, Soren ensured that valuable suggestions from various stakeholders would shape the budget.

The state government aims to surpass the previous budget's Rs 1 lakh crore mark, driving investments in agriculture, sports, tourism, education, and vital infrastructure. However, Soren acknowledged challenges, such as insufficient water reaching farms and resource shortages impacting multi-farming efforts.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore highlighted the importance of rural economy development and called for increased allocations in social, health, and education sectors. He cited declining central support as a challenge, stressing the need for pre-budget consultations to incorporate public input effectively. With a vision of a developed Jharkhand, the budget addresses urbanization and migration issues, aiming for a balanced fiscal approach.