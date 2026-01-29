Shanghai Port Faces Penalty Amid Chinese Super League Gambling Scandal

Shanghai Port will start their Chinese Super League title defense with a five-point penalty due to their involvement in a series of sanctions announced on Thursday by the Chinese Football Association (FA) during a press conference.

Among those penalized, Shanghai Shenhua, last season's CSL runners-up, received one of the heaviest sanctions alongside Tianjin Tiger. Both teams were handed a 10-point deduction following an investigation by authorities into football-related gambling and match manipulation, reported state news agency Xinhua.

Qingdao Hainiu is set to begin the season with a seven-point deficit, while Henan FC and Shandong Taishan will each start with a six-point deduction. Wuhan Three Towns, Zhejiang FC, and Beijing Guoan will join Shanghai Port in starting the season at a five-point disadvantage. Additionally, clubs have been fined varying amounts between 200,000 and one million yuan ($29,000-$144,000). The new CSL season commences in March, amid these heavy penalties. The Chinese FA also revealed that former CFA President Chen Xuyuan and ex-coach Li Tie are among 73 individuals permanently banned from football-related activities.

