Left Menu

Free Power Initiative for Weavers in Andhra Pradesh: A Lifeline for Thousands

The Andhra Pradesh government approves free power for weavers, benefiting 93,000 families with 200 units per beam and power looms with 500 units. Implementation from April 1 aims to save significant annual costs for these families, supporting over one lakh families and 400,000 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:53 IST
Free Power Initiative for Weavers in Andhra Pradesh: A Lifeline for Thousands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the weaving community, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced an initiative to provide free power to weavers starting April 1. This measure is set to impact around 93,000 families, offering 200 free units of electricity per weaver's beam. For power loom operators, 500 units will be provided, according to an official press release.

The announcement marks a major relief strategy, with the free power scheme expected to save families Rs 720 per month per weaver's beam, totaling Rs 8,640 annually. In the case of power loom operators, the expected monthly savings stand at Rs 1,800, accumulating to Rs 21,600 per year, effectively supporting more than a lakh families in the region.

The economic boost from this initiative aims to benefit over 400,000 individuals within the weaving community, providing much-needed financial respite amidst rising costs of production. This proactive step illustrates the government's commitment to the welfare of weavers, enhancing their economic stability and livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026