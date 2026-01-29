Free Power Initiative for Weavers in Andhra Pradesh: A Lifeline for Thousands

In a significant development for the weaving community, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced an initiative to provide free power to weavers starting April 1. This measure is set to impact around 93,000 families, offering 200 free units of electricity per weaver's beam. For power loom operators, 500 units will be provided, according to an official press release.

The announcement marks a major relief strategy, with the free power scheme expected to save families Rs 720 per month per weaver's beam, totaling Rs 8,640 annually. In the case of power loom operators, the expected monthly savings stand at Rs 1,800, accumulating to Rs 21,600 per year, effectively supporting more than a lakh families in the region.

The economic boost from this initiative aims to benefit over 400,000 individuals within the weaving community, providing much-needed financial respite amidst rising costs of production. This proactive step illustrates the government's commitment to the welfare of weavers, enhancing their economic stability and livelihood.

