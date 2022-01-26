PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Royal Mail to axe 700 jobs in overhaul that will hit profits. https://on.ft.com/3u0PGh0 Temasek buys UK testing group Element in $7 bln deal. https://on.ft.com/3o0OnLc

UK banks push back over fraud worries in COVID-19 loans. https://on.ft.com/3rP6eWy Overview

Britain's Royal Mail announced plans to axe hundreds of jobs on Tuesday in an overhaul that will hit profit as it aims to improve performance and streamline management. Singaporean state-backed Temasek has acquired Element Materials Technology Group from London-listed private equity group Bridgepoint, in a deal valued at more than $7 billion.

UK banks fear their reputation could be unfairly tarnished over accusations that they handed out billions to fraudsters in a state-backed coronavirus business loan scheme. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

