Left Menu

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, a spokesperson for the national transporter said on Wednesday.It has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards RRBs and those who have failed.After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 09:27 IST
Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railways have decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, a spokesperson for the national transporter said on Wednesday.

It has also formed a committee that will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said. On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022