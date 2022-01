Coal Ministry CPSE's capital expenditure rises 28.33 per cent

The Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) functioning under the Ministry of Coal increased capital expenditure to Rs 12605.75 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year, posting a growth of 28.33 per cent over Rs 9822.28 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday. "The Ministry of Coal, through its CPSE's have registered 28.33 per cent YoY growth in capex achievement for the period ending December 2021. As compared to last year achievement of Rs 9822.28 crore for period upto December 2020," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The ministry said the increased capital expenditure gave impetus to the national economy that has been badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Coal Ministry CPSE's have done capex of Rs 12605.75 crore, thereby giving a major impetus to the COVID struck economy," it said.

The capital expenditure of Rs 12605.75 crore achieved during April-December 2021 period is 75 per cent of the Coal Ministry's annual capex target. (ANI)

