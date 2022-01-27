Left Menu

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares tumble nearly 17 pc after Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:14 IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares tumble nearly 17 pc after Q3 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday tumbled nearly 17 percent after the company's consolidated net profit declined by 16 percent for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock tanked 16.40 percent to Rs 2,642.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 16.61 percent to Rs 2,635.80.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 16 percent to Rs 249 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, on account of muted performance in the US market.

The drugmaker had posted a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,108 crore, as compared to Rs 1,995 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''Due to the prolonged delays in reinspection of our US facilities on account of the pandemic, coupled with higher than anticipated pricing pressure, our US business has been adversely affected during this quarter,'' Torrent Pharmaceuticals Chairman Samir Mehta noted.

Equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
2
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022