Lithuania hopes dispute with China can be solved with consultations - ministry

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it hopes a trade dispute with China will be solved with consultations between China and the European Union.

EU authorities launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday, accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania that they say threaten the integrity of the bloc's single market.

"Lithuania hopes that China will agree to participate in consultations with the EU and that they will be successful not only in resolving existing trade disruptions, but also in ensuring long-term sustainable solutions," the ministry said in a statement.

