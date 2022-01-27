Coal-laden wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

Three coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha on Thursday, disrupting freight movement between Cuttack and Paradip, an East Coast Railway official said.

The incident took place at a loco shed near Cuttack station, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Khurda Road) Kalyan Patnaik said. No one was injured due to the derailment of the goods train, he said. ''Two of the three derailed wagons have been put on the track while efforts are on to restore the other. There was no impact on passenger train services as the incident occurred in the loco shed area,'' Patnaik said.

