Left Menu

Coal-laden wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

Three coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha on Thursday, disrupting freight movement between Cuttack and Paradip, an East Coast Railway official said.The incident took place at a loco shed near Cuttack station, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road Kalyan Patnaik said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:34 IST
Coal-laden wagons of goods train derail in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Three coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha on Thursday, disrupting freight movement between Cuttack and Paradip, an East Coast Railway official said.

The incident took place at a loco shed near Cuttack station, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Khurda Road) Kalyan Patnaik said. No one was injured due to the derailment of the goods train, he said. ''Two of the three derailed wagons have been put on the track while efforts are on to restore the other. There was no impact on passenger train services as the incident occurred in the loco shed area,'' Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022