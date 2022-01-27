Coal-laden wagons of goods train derail in Odisha
Three coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha on Thursday, disrupting freight movement between Cuttack and Paradip, an East Coast Railway official said.The incident took place at a loco shed near Cuttack station, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road Kalyan Patnaik said.
- Country:
- India
Three coal-laden wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha on Thursday, disrupting freight movement between Cuttack and Paradip, an East Coast Railway official said.
The incident took place at a loco shed near Cuttack station, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Khurda Road) Kalyan Patnaik said. No one was injured due to the derailment of the goods train, he said. ''Two of the three derailed wagons have been put on the track while efforts are on to restore the other. There was no impact on passenger train services as the incident occurred in the loco shed area,'' Patnaik said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patnaik
- Odisha
- Cuttack
- Paradip
- East Coast Railway
ALSO READ
NABARD estimates Odisha's credit potential for FY 2022-23 at Rs 1,34,665 Cr
Odisha logs 8,778 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 11.7 pc
Odisha bids tearful adieu to veteran actor Mihir Das
Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh tests positive for COVID
Odisha rural poll: SEC asks administration to remove govt hoardings