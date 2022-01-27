Golden age of Air India lies ahead; proud to welcome it back into Tata family: Chandrasekaran

Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran on Thursday reached out to employees of Air India asking them to work together to build the airline that the country needs, while asserting that the ''golden age'' of the carrier lies ahead.

In a welcome letter to the employees of Air India, after the Tata Group took over the management and control of the airline, Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, reflected on the airline's ''brilliant past'' but said the entire nation is now waiting to see what ''we will achieve together''.

''From the day of the announcement (of Tatas winning the bid), one word has been on everyone's lips: Homecoming. We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years,'' he wrote.

Chandrasekaran further said,''I, like many others, have enjoyed reflecting on stories from the airline's brilliant past. My first flight was with Air India in December 1986, and I will never forget how special it felt to be onboard, or the exhilaration as we soared into the sky.'' He, however, said while such memories are wonderful, now is the time to look ahead.

''Today is the beginning of a new chapter. The entire nation's eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together. To build the airlines our country needs, we need to look to the future,'' Chandrasekaran said.

Stating that the Tata Group has its ''own storied past'', he said,''It is evolving, adapting and embracing the future that we best honour a glorious history. I am convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead. Our journey towards it starts now. Welcome. And welcome back.'' In a separate social media post themed ''Looking back, looking forward'', Chandrasekaran reiterated that Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline.

Recollecting his maiden flight, he said,''Like for many of us, my first flight was on Air India in December 1986. I was a young intern then, at Tata Consultancy Services. I vividly recall, even after all this time, how I felt that day.'' Terming it a feeling of excitement and a special experience, he said,''There was also a strong sense of belongingness.'' In conclusion, he wrote,''Today, we are as excited. The Tata Group looks forward to working with Air India and taking our National Airline to new heights in future.'' PTI RKL ANU ANU

