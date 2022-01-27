Reduce tax on 'bidis', keep it out of purview of proposed changes in COTPA: SJM

Amid demands for raising tax on tobacco products, the RSS-affiliated Sawdeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Thursday urged the government to slash the tax on 'bidis', saying any hike in tax on it will cost the livelihood of lakhs of workers engaged in the industry and may push many of them to Naxalism.

Addressing a virtual event, SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan also demanded that 'bidis', small hand-rolled cigarettes made of tobacco wrapped in 'tendu' leaves, should also be kept out of the purview of the proposed amendments to the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

If implemented, the proposed changes in the act will hit the bidi industry hard as obtaining licences, permissions and registrations for manufacturing, selling and distributing any tobacco product will become mandatory.

The government should create alternative employment and livelihood options for those who depend on bidi industry to earn their livelihood before bringing in new measures to reduce the consumption of bidis, either through legislation or taxation, he said.

The virtual event was organised by the All India Bidi Industry Federation.

''Bidi industry is believed to be providing employment and livelihood to 4-4.5 crore people in the country. Most of these workers are women from poor households and those who collect 'tendu' leaves used in production of the product,'' Mahajan said.

The bidi industry has already been suffering due to imposition of GST at 28 per cent, he said ''Any further hike in tax on bidi will take away livelihood from lakhs of people. It will also strengthen Naxalism,'' he said. ''The government should reduce the tax on bidis and keep this product out of the purview of all the measures being contemplated to reduce the consumption of tobacco products till the time alternative options for the employment and livelihood of the workers and 'tendu' leaves collectors are created,'' he added.

Mahajan also suggested that a comparative scientific study should be conducted to ascertain the impact of smoking 'bidis' and cigarettes, saying many believe that the consumption of bidi is less harmful than the cigarettes as the former is an organic product made of a very small amount of tobacco wrapped in 'tendu' leaves.

With the Finance Ministry preparing to present the Union Budget for the fiscal 2022-23, demands for increasing tax on bidis and all other tobacco products have grown louder. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo recently advocated for increasing taxes on tobacco products, saying the additional revenues earned from the increased taxes can be used for the treatment and rehabilitation of those suffering from tobacco-related diseases. Last year in October, the government had constituted a nine-member expert committee to develop a roadmap for tobacco tax policy and recommend immediate steps to be taken for making India compliant with the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control by way of raising taxes on tobacco products to reduce demand.

The panel comprises Additional Health Secretary Vikas Sheel and a representative from the WHO as members among others.

''Bidis should be kept out of the terms of reference of this expert committee as it doesn't not have any representation from the bidi industry. Some of its members are basically against the bidi industry,'' Mahajan said.

