Left Menu

European shares drop on hawkish Fed; LVMH shines

European shares dropped on Friday amid risk-off sentiment driven by the prospects of higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, while a few upbeat earnings capped losses. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8%, on course for its fourth straight weekly decline, with autos and chemical stocks leading losses.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:08 IST
European shares drop on hawkish Fed; LVMH shines
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares dropped on Friday amid risk-off sentiment driven by the prospects of higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, while a few upbeat earnings capped losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8%, on course for its fourth straight weekly decline, with autos and chemical stocks leading losses. Luxury goods maker LVMH rose 2.5% after its fourth-quarter sales growth accelerated. Rivals Kering and Hermes ticked up 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Sweden's H&M gained 6.3% after the fashion retailer posted a bigger profit rise than expected for the September-November period. Italy's UniCredit added 0.5% on better-than-expected full-year revenue and underlying profit, despite one-off hits under a new strategy by CEO Andrea Orcel driving a fourth-quarter loss for the lender.

Signify NV, the world's largest lighting maker, jumped 9.1% after reporting higher quarterly earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022