Left Menu

India gets first ever export order for BrahMos missiles; Philippines signs USD 374 million contract

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:43 IST
India gets first ever export order for BrahMos missiles; Philippines signs USD 374 million contract
India signs 374 million dollar deal for sale of BrahMos missile with the Philippines Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India got its first-ever export order for BrahMos missiles on Friday when the Philippines' Defence Ministry signed a USD 374 million contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited to supply an undisclosed number of missiles, military officials said.

The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL), an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

The USD 374 million contract is to supply shore-based anti-ship BrahMos missiles to the Philippines' Navy, officials noted.

In a statement, the defense ministry said, ''The BAPL signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022, for the supply of shore-based anti-ship missile system to the Philippines.

''The BAPL is a joint venture company of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The contract is an important step forward for Government of India's policy of promoting responsible defense exports,'' it added.

India has already deployed a sizable number of the Brahmos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Shambhu Kumaran, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, on Friday said he was truly privileged to witness history in the making.

''Signing of the Brahmos acquisition contract by Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana today marks a decisive step forward for Prime Minister's Mission Sagar and India's Indo-Pacific engagement,'' he tweeted.

He thanked Lorenzana and Philippines Cabinet Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr for their active support to building stronger relations with India.

''Today we are one step closer to elevating ties between our democracies to a strategic partnership and our shared objective of a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific,'' Kumaran noted.

''It is also a moment of deep pride as India establishes itself as a source of high-technology equipment and a trusted partner towards capability development of friendly nations,'' he added.

Reacting to BrahMos's export order, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said, ''Surface to air missile Akash, Astra, anti-tank missiles, radars, torpedoes gain the interest of various countries. More systems are being developed which have export potential."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022