Left Menu

Fire in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train in Maha's Nandurbar, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Gandhidham-Puri Express train on Saturday when it was near Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, a police official said.The blaze erupted around 10.45 am when the train 12993 was going to Puri Odisha, he said.Due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:56 IST
Fire in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train in Maha's Nandurbar, no casualty reported
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Gandhidham-Puri Express train on Saturday when it was near Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, a police official said.

The blaze erupted around 10.45 am when the train (12993) was going to Puri (Odisha), he said.

''Due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car. Passengers on board panicked and a few of them even jumped out of the train when it was moving slowly. The train was soon brought to a halt,'' the official said. The local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately. It is still on, he added. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police official said. Nandurbar district, located in northwest corner of Maharashtra, is around 450 kms away from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022