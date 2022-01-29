Left Menu

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland.

29-01-2022
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late Saturday she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation. Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand's national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.

"The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well," her office said in a statement. "In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday." Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected. Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant. New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, and has reported just 52 virus deaths among its population of 5 million. But an outbreak of the omicron variant is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.

About 77 per cent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. That figure rises to 93 per cent of those aged 12 and over, according to New Zealand officials.

