Highlights of Economic Survey 2021-22
- Country:
- India
Following are the highlights of the Finance Ministry's Economic Survey 2021-22.
* Pegs economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5 pc; for 2021-22 GDP expansion at 9.2 pc * Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23 * Growth in FY23 to be supported by vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations * Growth projections based on oil price projection of USD 70-75 per barrel next fiscal, against current price of USD 90 * India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms, rather than demand management * India's agile policy response differed from the waterfall strategy of introducing front-loaded stimulus packages, adopted by most other countries in 2020. * Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal * Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy * Air India privatisation key in boosting government's privatisation drive; calls for private participation in all sector * Government finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators in the previous year * India transformed from being among 'Fragile Five' nations to 4th largest forex reserve, giving policy room for manoeuvring * High WPI inflation is partly due to base effects that will even out, need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices * Disruptions in the global container market not yet over; will continue to impact the global sea trade * Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority * Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action for India to achieve its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070.
