Push to digital economy, introducing digital currency are welcome points: Great Lakes Institute of Management

The push given to digital economy, introduction of digital currency and starting 200 television channels are some of the welcome points announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget presentation, a senior official of city-based Great Lakes Institute of Management said on Tuesday.

Modification to the filing of tax returns for rectification or including left-out income at a nominal fee is a welcome move, Great Lakes Institute of Management CFO Vaidyanathan V said.

The Union budget has provided a much required push to the economy by increasing the allocation to capital expenditure by about 35 per cent. It has also given the thrust to PM Gati Shakti for sustainable growth, he said. ''..push to the digital economy, introduction of digital currency, starting of 200 television channels to fill the gap in learning of the children due to the pandemic are some of the welcome points'', he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore-based food products company Suguna Foods, Executive Director, Vignesh Soundararajan said, ''We are happy to hear a lot of pro-farmer friendly announcements which definitely will boost our agricultural economy and will accelerate benefits with other sectors connected to agriculture''.

Sustaining the momentum of much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector, we are optimistic to witness pre-pandemic levels of growth with agriculture and its associated networks, he said.

''Capital and technological infusion into these sectors will definitely help build a long term vision to yield greater results in the coming years,'' he said in a statement.

