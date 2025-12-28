Israel's Bold Move: Recognizing Somaliland as Sovereign

Israel has made a groundbreaking decision to formally recognize the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move that could alter regional diplomacy and challenge Somalia's resistance to secession.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel plans to collaborate with Somaliland in sectors like agriculture, health, technology, and economy. His congratulatory remarks were directed at Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, whom he invited to visit Israel. Netanyahu linked this declaration to the Abraham Accords initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which normalized relations between Israel and other Middle Eastern nations.

The decision has sparked backlash from Somalia, which condemned Israel's action as a breach of its sovereignty. The African Union and the European Union joined in voicing support for Somalia's territorial unity, while Egypt and Nigeria urged nations to refrain from recognizing breakaway regions that threaten international peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)