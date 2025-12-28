New York's Social Media Mental Health Warnings
New York will require social media platforms with features like infinite scrolling to display mental health warnings to protect young users. Meanwhile, South Carolina reports an increase in measles cases, reaching a total of 156 amid an ongoing outbreak, particularly in the state's northwest regions.
In a bid to safeguard youth mental health, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new law mandating social media platforms to display warnings about features like infinite scrolling that could potentially harm young users. This legislation positions New York as a leader in addressing digital media's impact on mental health.
The new requirement targets features such as auto-play and algorithmic feeds, which have been shown to encourage excessive usage, posing risks to mental well-being. Governor Hochul emphasized her commitment to protecting New Yorkers, with a focus on safeguarding children from the adverse effects of prolonged social media use.
In other health-related news, South Carolina's Department of Public Health reported an increase in measles cases to 156 amid a growing outbreak in the state's northwest, particularly affecting areas like Greenville and Spartanburg. Health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.
