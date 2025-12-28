New York's Social Media Mental Health Warnings

In a bid to safeguard youth mental health, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new law mandating social media platforms to display warnings about features like infinite scrolling that could potentially harm young users. This legislation positions New York as a leader in addressing digital media's impact on mental health.

The new requirement targets features such as auto-play and algorithmic feeds, which have been shown to encourage excessive usage, posing risks to mental well-being. Governor Hochul emphasized her commitment to protecting New Yorkers, with a focus on safeguarding children from the adverse effects of prolonged social media use.

In other health-related news, South Carolina's Department of Public Health reported an increase in measles cases to 156 amid a growing outbreak in the state's northwest, particularly affecting areas like Greenville and Spartanburg. Health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)