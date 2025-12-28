Internal Strife Rocks NCP Over Alliance With Controversial Jamaat

The student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) is embroiled in internal conflict over a proposed alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, as 30 leaders issue a joint letter challenging the move. Key figures have resigned, citing ideological discrepancies and concerns over the Jamaat's controversial past, notably its role during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Discussions between the NCP and Jamaat are in progress, with talks of seat-sharing agreements forthcoming. However, the potential alliance has sparked alarm among NCP members, who argue it contradicts the party's foundational values from the July Uprising, questioning the move's impact on the party's public credibility.

This development has already led to high-profile resignations, including Tasnim Jara, who plans to run as an independent candidate. Many in the party, particularly women leaders, oppose alliances with religious or historically contentious groups, underscoring potential ramifications on voter trust and the party's future.