Hockey Canada's Apology: Skipped Handshakes in a Tense Match

Hockey Canada issued an apology after its players did not partake in the customary post-game handshakes following a tense 7-5 victory over Czechia at the World Junior Championship. The oversight was attributed to a lack of awareness, with apologies extended to both the Czech team and international hockey authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 02:25 IST
Hockey Canada has publicly apologized for its players skipping the traditional post-game handshakes after a 7-5 victory against Czechia at the IIHF World Junior Championship. This customary gesture was overlooked in the aftermath of a heated match characterized by on-ice tensions and competitive banter.

In a formal statement, Hockey Canada took full responsibility for the incident and offered apologies to the Czech Ice Hockey Association and the IIHF. The game saw Canada secure victory with a dramatic four-goal third period effort, following past losses to Czechia in the tournament's previous years.

Canada's Team Captain Porter Martone's actions further stirred controversy when he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, having skated by the opposing team's bench post-victory. Both players and coach Dale Hunter acknowledged their lack of knowledge regarding the handshake tradition and committed to adhering to it henceforth.

