Maha: footwear shop gutted in fire at Sinnar

A major fire broke out at a footwear shop at Sinnar town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday morning, police said.

While nobody was injured, goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted, said an official.

The blaze started at the shop owned by Chetan Satpute in Chhatrapati Chowk around 7 in the morning. The fire brigade managed to douse the flames after three hours.

As many as six fire tenders were pressed into service, the official said, adding that prima facie short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire.

