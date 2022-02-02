Left Menu

Maha: footwear shop gutted in fire at Sinnar

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:42 IST
Maha: footwear shop gutted in fire at Sinnar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a footwear shop at Sinnar town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday morning, police said.

While nobody was injured, goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted, said an official.

The blaze started at the shop owned by Chetan Satpute in Chhatrapati Chowk around 7 in the morning. The fire brigade managed to douse the flames after three hours.

As many as six fire tenders were pressed into service, the official said, adding that prima facie short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022