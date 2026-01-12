Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh ANTF Cracks Down on Morphine Smuggling

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended two individuals in Jhansi and seized around one kilogram of morphine reportedly smuggled from Rajasthan. With an estimated value of Rs 1 crore, the illegal substance was found during a joint operation. An investigation continues to uncover the wider network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:31 IST
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force made a significant breakthrough on Monday, collaborating with Jhansi police to arrest two individuals involved in smuggling morphine from Rajasthan. During the operation, authorities seized approximately one kilogram of the illegal substance, valued at roughly Rs 1 crore.

The arrested suspects, identified as Ukar Lal and Leelabai, hail from Pathki village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. City Circle Officer Laxmikant Gautam confirmed the arrests took place near a bus stand in the Navabad area. ANTF in-charge Chandan Pandey and Navabad police station in-charge Ravi Srivastava led the joint operation.

Police investigations revealed the morphine was hidden in the clothing of the accused. The duo admitted to smuggling the narcotic from Rajasthan to Jhansi. Authorities have registered a case at Navabad police station and are intensifying efforts to trace their supply chain and network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

