PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:04 IST
Proptech start-up POPT raises USD 2 mn from investors
Proptech start-up POPT on Thursday said it has raised USD 2 million mainly from Canada-based angel investors MRW Ventures and Riar Holdings.

In the pre-seed round of funding, seven other Indian angel investors also participated.

Founded by Manpreet Singh in December 2021, Chandigarh-based POPT is bringing tech solutions in the real estate sector to help buyers, investors find the right property seamlessly and are also aligning and graduating the perspective of sellers, promoters, and buyers.

POPT focuses on standardisation, indexing, positioning, and valuation of a property on the basis of quantification of lifestyle, luxury, and experiential factors.

The company will use its funds for research and development, statistical analysis, standardisation, and to build a full-stack SAAS-based IT solution for retail buyers and sellers, developers, agents, and real estate companies.

Additionally, the existing features like listing, filtering and searching, marketplace, and related sector services will be included.

''After the extensive research, we have figured out that the new generation of real estate buyers has a global perspective and is willing to go ahead and even flip their current residences if they can find the right fit.

''For them, POPT is making online property search easy, personalised and hassle-free,'' said Manpreet Singh, co-founder and managing director, POPTSCAN Realty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

